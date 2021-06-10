Wisconsin GOP to head to Arizona to watch ballot review

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
12
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Red Flag Warning
until THU 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until THU 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Wisconsin GOP to head to Arizona to watch ballot review

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Arizona Politics
Associated Press

Ken Bennett interview on Arizona election audit

The Arizona Senate Liaison to the election audit said '..I think it's very important that we do this, to make sure that the people of Arizona can have 100 percent confidence that their elections are transparent, the outcomes were fair, and that they are publicly verified. So we'll do it until it's done. And that's our plan.'

MADISON, Wis. - A group of Wisconsin GOP legislators plan to fly to Arizona to watch a contentious review of 2020 ballots.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on June 10 that six lawmakers sent Assembly Speaker Robin Vos a letter Wednesday seeking permission to travel to Phoenix on Friday, observe the recount of ballots in Maricopa County and return to Wisconsin on Saturday.

Rep. Janel Brandtjen said in the letter that the group wants to observe a large-scale recount process. A group called Voices & Votes, which describes itself as an organization that protects free speech from cancel culture, will pay for the trip, she said.

A Vos spokeswoman said the speaker has approved the request.

Wisconsin’s 2020 election saw recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state’s two most populous counties. The results confirmed Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump in the state. Nevertheless, Vos recently hired former police officers to review Wisconsin’s ballots and election process.

The Maricopa County review has drawn criticism from around the country. The county’s Republican-led board of supervisors called the review a "sham" last month.

A cybersecurity firm called Cyber Ninjas is conducting the review. The firm has no history of auditing elections. Workers are examining ballots using microscopes and ultraviolet lights. One official overseeing the project has said they’re looking for traces of bamboo to support a theory that 40,000 ballots were smuggled into Arizona from Asia.

Wisconsin Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach said that Republicans are "nuts."

"I hope they bring their tinfoil hats," he said.

Continuing coverage of the Arizona election audit:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.