Arizona AG: No evidence of widespread voter fraud found in 2020 election

The Arizona Attorney General's Office on Wednesday released documents pertaining to the investigation of the 2020 election in Arizona – an investigation that lasted for 10,000 hours.

The Attorney General's Office Special Investigations Section, under former AG Mark Brnovich, had completed a report in September 2022 looking into alleged reports of voter fraud.

A Feb. 22 news release from AG Kris Maye's comments on the report, saying, "In each instance and in each matter, the aforementioned parties did not provide any evidence to support their allegations. The information that was provided was speculative in many instances and when investigated by our agents and support staff, was found to be inaccurate."

The allegations reported to the AG's office by the community were "largely unsupported by factual evidence or found to be mischaracterizations when researched by agents and support staff."

Some of those allegations included duplicate votes, "satellites controlled by the Italian military changing votes to favor President Biden," ballots made from bamboo, and that there were so many dead people "voting" that it would have changed election results in favor of the other party.

"The results of this exhaustive and extensive investigation show what we have suspected for over two years – the 2020 election in Arizona was conducted fairly and accurately by elections officials," Mayes said. "The ten thousand plus hours spent diligently investigating every conspiracy theory under the sun distracted this office from its core mission of protecting the people of Arizona from real crime and fraud."

The news release notes there were a few cases that were sent for prosecution to review, but the numbers "align with historical trends."

"Voter fraud is rare, and instances should be handled according to applicable laws when they do occur," Mayes said.

Brnovich released a statement the same day, saying in full, "I am proud of the work our office did with the election integrity unit that was created by the Arizona legislature. While subjected to severe criticism from all sides of the political spectrum during the course of our investigations, we did our due diligence to run all complaints to ground. Where we were able to debunk rumors and conspiracies, we did so. Nevertheless, we also identified areas we believe the legislature and county officials should address to ensure confidence in future elections."

Statements from Arizona election leaders

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer

"Protecting election integrity is a priority for Arizonans. It’s a priority for me and my office," said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. "That’s why we complied with – and welcomed – all responsible investigations related to the 2020 General Election."

"Our team at the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office did everything possible to work with former Attorney General Brnovich’s office and provide them with the records, information and resources needed to complete their investigation. In fact, despite what the interim report stated, it’s clear the former Attorney General’s staff and investigators agree that our office was ‘cooperative and responsive to [their] requests’. I’m pleased to see the notes and documents released today distinctly show the ways in which our office cooperated with and supported the Attorney General’s office in the development of last year’s interim report."

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Clint Hickman

As Maricopa County Board Chairman now and during the 2020 election, I try to be very prudent with my messaging because I know that it reflects back on all of my colleagues. I also know that sometimes it would be nice to emotionally lash out when it comes to news like this. On this topic though, I have to thread a needle. There are a lot of pent-up frustrations in play here.

I would like our Maricopa County residents to know that I am absolutely disgusted by the revelations that former Attorney General Mark Brnovich failed to do his job as a public servant representing the highest law enforcement elected position in the state. He and his leadership team concealed a report that proved the November 2020 election was conducted fairly, lawfully, and accurately. Not only did he ignore his own investigators in issuing a different, "interim report", he falsely suggested wrongdoing by Maricopa County, never correcting the record and blatantly never sharing the team’s final report with the public. This was a gross misuse of his elected office and an appalling waste of taxpayer dollars, as well as a waste of the time and effort of professional investigators.

Let me be clear: we should learn from the mistakes that happen in every human-run election. Our County Board has never run from that responsibility, and we damn sure have never ducked an opportunity to apologize if something has gone wrong. Currently, Justice Ruth McGregor and her team are fulfilling an obligation to seek answers to problems in the 2022 investigation, independently from our Board.

For almost three years, this County has answered questions about the 2020 election. For three years we have provided proof from independent investigators that it was run as well as you could run an election under current laws. For three years, my colleagues have been called traitors, cheaters, and liars…and those are just the names I can print. It has been absolute hell on all of us, but I would do it again in a second and I believe that every member of this Board would do it again because all of us stayed within the law. We didn’t try to venture outside of it so we could be called "HERO" to the same people who have ridiculed us at every step.

Unfortunately, the ridicule and threats have not only been directed at my Board and our Recorder, but also at our own election workers. They have made good people scared to work in elections, and they’ve even scared people away from voting the way that Arizonans have voted for decades.

I applaud the current Attorney General, Kris Mayes, for doing what the former Attorney General would not do. I implore everyone who cares about our elections to read what the investigators really found, not a political candidate’s cherry-picked story line.

This report should have been released months before last August’s Primary Election, but it is nonetheless proof of what my colleagues and I have been saying all along. I am grateful to the people who have supported us.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes

"The public looks to its elected officials to pursue the interests of all Arizonans with integrity. I am deeply disappointed by the wasteful and pointless actions by a top law enforcement official who diverted thousands of hours of staff time to pursue unfounded allegations of election fraud. Furthermore, I am astounded that the result of this costly investigation, which thoroughly debunked these claims, was kept from the taxpayers who paid the bill. Election workers throughout the state and the nation are facing threats coming from these unfounded allegations of fraud and they deserve an apology — especially coming from an official who swore to protect them. Whether or not I was right all along, vindication is not sweet when it comes at such a cost."

