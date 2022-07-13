Arizona AG Brnovich files motion to fully reinstate abortion ban

Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a motion on July 13 to fully reinstate Arizona's ban on abortions.

Brnovich filed the motion in Pima County, asking a court to lift a 50-year-old injunction that puts the state's total abortion ban on hold.

ARS 13-3603 has been on the books since at least 1901, when Arizona was a U.S. territory. The law has been blocked since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

"We believe this is the best and most accurate state of the law," Brnovich said in a statement. "We know this is an important issue to so many Arizonans, and our hope is that the court will provide clarity and uniformity for our state."

While Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a 15-week abortion ban into law in March 2022, the bill, known as SB 1164, explicitly states it does not overrule the state's old abortion ban.

On Monday, a federal judge in Phoenix blocked a 2021 state "personhood" law that gives all legal rights to unborn children and that abortion rights groups said put providers at risk of prosecution for a variety of crimes.

Abortion-rights supporters in Arizona failed to collect enough signatures by the July 7 deadline to ask voters to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution this November. Their last-minute effort was a longshot because they needed to collect nearly 360,000 valid signatures in just over seven weeks.

