Arizona Army and Air National Guard members undergo 3-day sexual assault response and prevention training

This week, members of the Arizona Army and Air National Guard got some important training.

Service members spent three days learning how to prevent and respond to sexual assault and domestic violence.

Wearing t-shirts that say ‘Consent,’ about 20 guards members say they have learned a lot.

Sergeant 1st Class Monique Martinez is a drill sergeant.

"I didn’t know how much of an issue that domestic violence was throughout society," said Sgt. Martinez.

Staff Sergeant Danielle Viellieux is a victims advocate for her unit and oversees about 60 people.

"I wanted to get this training so I can take it back to my unit," Staff Sgt. Viellieux said.

The training is being led by Donna Bartos. She is the CEO and founder of BLOOM 365.

"By training whole units and whole brigades and big numbers of individuals engaged in military service, we know that we can have a big impact," Bartos said.

According to the Pentagons latest annual report, the United States military had a 1% increase in sexual assaults. There were 7,260 reports of sexual assault against service members in 2021. In 2022, 7,378 were reported.

The story of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén in Texas is still on the minds of many. She was murdered at Fort Hood in 2020, and an Army investigation found that Guillén reported being sexually harassed two times by a fellow soldier before she was killed.

More than a dozen officials were disciplined following Guillén's death.

Bartos says the education is valuable for everyone, not just military members.

"This is in society," Bartos said. "Relationships, families, friend groups. Where when victims come forward, sometimes or often times they are not believed."

"Now that I have this training, I can explain it in a way that we already know soldiers can retain and relate to," Sgt. Martinez said.

People participating this week did so voluntarily. Bartos and BLOOM 365 also work with parents, schools and churches. They offer in-person and online training.