Arizona Attorney General tells Eonsmoke to remove some ‘illegal’ products from smoke shops

About 5,200 Arizona stores received a letter that outlines nearly 100 smoke products stores are no longer allowed to sell. It's all part of a lawsuit the attorney general filed at the start of the new year.

96 products from the company Eonsmoke are not to be sold in Arizona vape shops, says Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, saying the flavored pods and e-liquids are illegal.

The letters encourage the stores to voluntarily remove the products from shelves. Arizona Smoke Free Business Alliance spokesman Gibson McKay says his group and members are supportive of the attorney general's work.

"The lawsuit could hit companies with a $10,000 dollar fine per violation," McKay says.

This sort of news isn't new for Eonsmoke. The Food and Drug Administration first warned the company in October of 2019 that some of its products were illegal.