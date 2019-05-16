Some CBD vapes contain street drug instead of the real thing
Jay Jenkins says he hesitated when a buddy suggested they vape CBD. “It’ll relax you,” the friend assured. The vapor that Jenkins inhaled didn’t relax him. After two puffs, he ended up in a coma.
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes amid vaping-related illnesses and deaths
Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes at its U.S. locations amid growing “regulatory complexity” and “uncertainty” regarding the products that have recently come under scrutiny, according to a company memo.
CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths
U.S. health officials say 530 people have now been diagnosed with vaping-related illnesses, but the cause remains unknown.
MCSO: 2 arrested in illegal vape cartridges bust, lab found in north Phoenix
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested in a recent illegal THC vape cartridges operation.
Health Officials: 3 cases of vaping-related illness reported in Arizona
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that three cases of vaping-related respiratory illness have been discovered in Arizona.
Vaping death reported in central California, hours after governor addresses dangers
Public health officials said a central California resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes, and they warned anyone who is vaping, or thinking about it, should know that there are serious potential risks.
Reaction to government proposal to ban flavors used in e-cigarettes
The Federal Government will act to ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, responding to a recent surge in underage vaping that has alarmed parents, politicians and health authorities nationwide.
Valley man claims vaping landed him in the hospital with pneumonia
Amidst mounting concerns over the safety of vaping, a Valley man says he recently spent nearly a week in the hospital because of vaping.
CDC warns vape users of health issues linked to e-cigarettes
A warning for people who vape is coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials are investigating serious lung illnesses related to e-cigarette products.
Michigan becomes first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is the first governor in the country to order a total ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, for all ages.
North Texas teen's lung failure linked to vaping
A North Texas teenager nearly died of lung failure and doctors are blaming his problem on vaping.
Doctors suspect vaping injured lungs of several teenagers
Doctors suspect vaping caused severe lung damage in eight teens from southeastern Wisconsin, all who were hospitalized over the last month.
‘He was on fire': Man badly burned after vape battery explodes in his pocket at work, attorney says
A Cleveland man was badly burned after the battery for his vape device exploded in his pocket.
Indiana man allegedly kills teen brother over vaping indoors: report
An Indiana man was charged in the death of his 15-year-old brother after he allegedly punched him in the side of his head for vaping indoors.
Vape pen explodes, shattering teenager's jaw and knocking out some teeth
A vape pen exploded in a teenager's mouth, causing injuries so severe a pediatric surgeon who helped him said it looked similar to a "gunshot wound."
Texas Gov. Abbott signs law making 21 legal age to buy tobacco products
Texas will become the 15th state in the nation to prohibit the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to anyone younger than 21 years of age.
FDA: 'Influencers' promoted vaping without suitable warnings
U.S. regulators moved to discipline vaping companies for inappropriately promoting their flavored nicotine formulas through so-called influencers on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites.
Study suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk
E-cigarettes aren’t considered as risky as regular cigarettes, but researchers have found a clue that their flavorings may be bad for the heart.
Senate GOP leader would raise age for buying tobacco to 21
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose home state of Kentucky was long one of the nation’s leading tobacco producers, introduced bipartisan legislation to raise the minimum age for buying any tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Police: Smoke shop sold tobacco products to minors; owner said probe "blown out of proportion"
Goodyear Police officers busted a vape shop for selling to minors in a sting operation that went down last Friday night. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.