Ordinance banning vaping in public places goes into effect in Mesa

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa's new vaping ordinance, which coincides with the city's existing smoking regulations, is now in effect.

The ordinance was approved last December and bans vaping in public places in Mesa, where smoking is also banned.

“There has been extensive research regarding the negative health effects of vaping and inhaling second-hand vapors that led the Mesa City Council to support changing our smoking ordinance to include vaping,” Mayor John Giles said. “I’m proud that Mesa is joining the growing number of cities nationwide taking action to protect the public.”

The new rules will not impact a person's ability to use or buy vaping products.