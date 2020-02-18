Arizona bill will allow drivers with parking or speeding tickets to serve community service

A new bill at the Arizona State Legislature aims to help people who have received a parking or speeding ticket, and not knowing how they will pay for it.

The new bill, HB2055, passed the State House on Monday with the support of all Republican lawmakers, as well as two Democratic lawmakers. The bill will allow drivers who committed civil traffic violations, including speeding and parking tickets, the option to choose community service over paying the fine.

"Giving back to the community is a great thing, and everyone wins," said State Rep. Leo Biasiucci. The Republican lawmaker represents District 5, which covers large portions of Mohave County and all of La Paz County. The district represents a number of western Arizona cities, including Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City.

State Rep. Biasiucci came up with the bill when he got his own parking ticket, and saw in court how many people were struggling to pay.

"You have a lot of people losing their license. Cars are getting towed because -- what is happening is they are getting a parking ticket for $100, $200. They can't afford it, and next thing, they don't pay it, there are fees on top of that. And then, if you don't pay it, your license gets suspended. Then they get pulled over. It is a whole snowball," said State Rep. Biasiucci.

State Rep. Biasiucci says if the driver chooses community service, it would have to be done in the city where the violation occurred, and the amount of hours served will be determined by the judge. State Rep. Biasiucci said obviously, if someone is a constant violator, this may not apply to them.

Some drivers say they would take the opportunity for an alternative to paying the fine.

"It's, like, $120 after fees and everything," said Jae Yoo, who got a parking ticket recently off of Fillmore in Phoenix. "It was annoying. I could have used that money."

"My money is more valuable because I don't have an infinite amount of money, but my time is renewable," said one person.

Others, however, say it's not worth the time.

"I probably would just pay the fine and move on," said another person.

The bill now heads to the State Senate.