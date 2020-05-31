Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children sets up video chats with patients to see dogs

The nonprofit Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children is finding a new way to operate to help people.

Therapy dogs with the nonprofit are still busy making kids feel better despite limitations due to the pandemic.

Normally the canines visit the office or a family home, but to keep everyone safe, they meet with the patients online.

For Erin, who was diagnosed with cancer back in August, having these video chats helps.

"These little moments, especially with the dog, brings so much joy to Erin because we are so cut off from the rest of the world," says Susan Lundgren, Erin's mother.

The nonprofit is also handing out "Sunshine Packs" for kids, which are filled with books, toys, games as well as essentials like toilet paper and cleaning products for families.

