Arizona couple gets married while surrounded by their food trucks

A non-traditional wedding in Chandler is grabbing the attention of food lovers.

"Nervous, scared, happy," said bride Alicia Cantrell, as she described her emotions.

Cantrell and her now-husband, Steven Acton, got re-married on April 17, as they were surrounded by over half a dozen of their closest food trucks.

"First food truck wedding in Arizona," said Acton. "We didn't do a proper wedding before because of COVID, but I want her to have her family here. The food trucks. We are family. That's it."

Food trucks have a rather special meaning for Acton and Cantrell: it is what brought the couple together. It all began four years ago, when Cantrell hired Acton to work at her food truck.

"I just think it's awesome we all get to come together and celebrate each other," said Quincy Milam.

For the wedding, Cantrell was dropped off in a limo, and walked down an aisle that was made of food trucks.

"Totally different. You can't ask for something else that's better than this," said Cantrell.

For the couple, next on their plate is deciding where they want to go for their honeymoon. For those expecting some sort of involvement with food trucks, they should not hold their breath, as the couple says food trucks won't be involved this time.