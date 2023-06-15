Arizona couple shares their IVF journey during Infertility Awareness Month

June is Infertility Awareness Month, and while the condition impacts millions of Americans, it can be a lonely struggle, and many turn to fertility clinics to help their chances.

One of the options that can help those with infertility is in vitro fertilization, also known as 'IVF.' Doctors say it is the most effective form of helping create a positive pregnancy, but it can be costly.

Now, a Phoenix area couple is sharing their journey.

"it's been hard prior because we've put so much hope in and time," said Wyatt Elliott. "Every negative test we get is like a kick in the heart."

Wyatt and his wife, Joanna, have been happily married for over nine years, and they are ready for the next step in their life.

They are ready to have a baby.

The journey, however, was not easy for the two.

"When we were six months into our marriage, we decided that we were ready to have a baby," said Joanna. "First couple of years, my doctors were telling me it will eventually happen, and after so much heartbreak, we took the time to find this doctor's office to help us, and now, we are here."

After spending countless hours and thousands of dollars, the Elliotts decided in January to seek out a medical specialist at the Southwest Fertility Center in Phoenix. It was confirmed that their only option to have a baby was through IVF.

"The process is about 10 to 12 days of these nightly injections that are kind of small injections," said Vinay Gunnala. "Once they get to the right size, we give them a trigger injection and do an egg retrieval -- the procedure now is much easier than it was, when my mother started the practice 40 years ago. Then, over the next 24 hours, that's when we try and fertilize these eggs the partner's sperm."

According to the World Health Organization, roughly one in six people globally are affected by infertility. The Southwest Fertility Center's mission is to help change that. The center is the longest-standing fertility practice in Arizona, helping thousands become parents over the years.

"We want to be holding your hand. We are that shoulder to cry on when there’s good information, and a shoulder to cry on when there's bad information, 'cause it is a journey," said Gunnala.

For now, the Elliott's egg retrieval is scheduled for the end of July.

"It means the world to me," said Joanna.

"Very exciting. If there’s anything that she’s meant to be, it's a mom, so doctor is helping us realize that, and it's going to be great," said Wyatt.