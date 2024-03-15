Arizona deputy accused of hitting handcuffed suspect in face

A northern Arizona deputy accused of hitting a handcuffed woman twice in the face is being investigated for use of force.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a trespassing call in Doney Park on March 13.

Three people were arrested, but one of the suspects struggled with deputies as they tried to put her in a patrol vehicle. As the suspect tried to pull away, a deputy was captured on body-camera video hitting her twice in the face. A sergeant immediately intervened, and the suspect was taken to jail. The suspect suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff's office has asked Flagstaff Police to conduct a criminal investigation into the incident.

"CCSO will simultaneously conduct an Administrative Investigation into the Deputy’s actions to determine if they were justified under CCSO Policies and Procedures," the sheriff's office said. "As per standard procedures, the Deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation."

Map of Doney Park