Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
8
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until SAT 2:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Arizona deputy accused of hitting handcuffed suspect in face

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

DONEY PARK, Ariz. - A northern Arizona deputy accused of hitting a handcuffed woman twice in the face is being investigated for use of force.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a trespassing call in Doney Park on March 13.

Three people were arrested, but one of the suspects struggled with deputies as they tried to put her in a patrol vehicle. As the suspect tried to pull away, a deputy was captured on body-camera video hitting her twice in the face. A sergeant immediately intervened, and the suspect was taken to jail. The suspect suffered minor injuries.

AZ deputy under investigation for use of force

A northern Arizona deputy accused of hitting a handcuffed woman twice in the face is being investigated for use of force.

The sheriff's office has asked Flagstaff Police to conduct a criminal investigation into the incident.

"CCSO will simultaneously conduct an Administrative Investigation into the Deputy’s actions to determine if they were justified under CCSO Policies and Procedures," the sheriff's office said. "As per standard procedures, the Deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation."

Map of Doney Park