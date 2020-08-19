Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:50 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona DES director talks unemployment claims, fraudulent cases

Updated 37 mins ago
Arizona Dept. of Economic Security
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - In an exclusive interview with FOX 10, the director of Arizona's Department of Economic Security (DES), Michael Wisehart, revealed how much money the state has recouped from fraudulent unemployment accounts. Wisehart also touted the success of his agency’s ability to get out the $300 weekly increase in unemployment.

After months of much-needed unemployment payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency continues to aggressively tackle fraud in the unemployment system, with Wisehart saying they’ve recovered $70 million in taxpayer dollars that went out to fraudulent claims.

When asked if any charges have any charges been filed in connection to the fraud, he says, "No charges yet in Arizona but there have been charges around the country where we’ve participated in the investigation."

He added, "Most of what we’ve stopped is fraud. 90% or more of what we’ve stopped is fraud, but that leaves real heartbreaking Arizonans caught up in the 5 to 10% and that’s not OK."

Wisehart assures help is on the way for those waiting for payments, saying, "We’re likely to release about 100,000 or so claims in the next couple of days that we’ve identified through our fraud analytics as not being fraud. So yes, it’s not a small amount."

He said it’s heartbreaking to see families impacted by fraud prevention but added many measures were necessary.

"If we just paid blindly without doing our due diligence, then the taxpayers would be on the hook for upwards of $10 billion in claim payments. We just can’t have that happen," he said.

As funds are unlocked for those 100,000, the payments will include the $300 boost in unemployment.

Wisehart said there’s a reason Arizona was the first state to get money out. "My team just dug in and said these Arizonans, you know, these benefits are limited time and these Arizonans need them right now so let’s get after it and get Arizonans this much-needed help," he said.

Arizonan shares story of her unemployment being paused

Arizona mother and daughter on unemployment during COVID-19 pandemic

Maggie's mother ran into an issue with her account being tagged as fraud, so for now, she's the breadwinner of the family.

Randi Rosen filed for pandemic unemployment assistance the same week as her daughter in May.

She is a notary, and her daughter, Maggie, is a nanny. But in June, Randi’s pay was stopped because her account was cited as fraud along with over one million other Arizona DES claims.

"I just want to scream. I cry a lot. I cry a lot," Randi said.

Maggie, though, kept getting money, even receiving the $300 boost this week thanks to President Donald Trump's executive order.

"Now I can buy food and buy what I need for my pets and not have to worry for a minute," Maggie said.

Although thankful, Randi doesn't like that now her daughter is the one supporting her family, saying, "She’s the breadwinner, she’s the one supporting us and for me, that is not OK."

See Wisehart's full Aug. 19 interview below:

Full interview: FOX 10’s Steve Nielsen talks with Arizona DES Director Michael Wisehart

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen talked with Arizona DES Director Michael Wisehart about how Arizona is the first state to get an additional $300 in unemployment benefits, as well as dealing with fraudsters.