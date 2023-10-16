Arizona families share stories of struggle as tax rebate payments are set to be sent out

Tax rebate payments for Arizonans with children are expected to be sent out on Oct. 30.

The Arizona Family Tax Rebate was passed and signed as part of the budget earlier in 2023. The rebate will give $250 per dependent under the age of 17, and $100 for each dependent over 17.

The payments impact about 750,000 families across the state, and we're hearing from families who say they've been struggling because of inflation.

"When you have five kids that are growing really fast – despite them being girls, they eat a lot – it's been a huge financial impact on our family," said Tatiana Pena, who is a mother of five.

Pena was one of several people sharing their stories at the Arizona State Capitol on Oct. 16. Another person who shared her story is Jenny Clark – a mom of five who works hard to care for them.

"The impact of inflation for our family has been absolutely crazy," said Clark. "Our expenses every month have gone up. $700 a month, we see it all the time we go to the grocery store."

"Regardless of political leanings, the food bank has seen a lot of folks coming," said Jerry Broan with St. Mary's Food Bank.

To qualify for the tax rebate, taxpayers must be year-round residents of Arizona, have claimed tax credit for dependents in 2021, and owed at least $1 in taxes during 2019, 2020, or 2021.

Families say they are so anxious and are grateful for any help possible.

Learn more about the rebate here.