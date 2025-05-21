Arizona firefighter recruit dies; deadly shooting at Valley sports bar l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Prescott Fire Department; KSAZ-TV)
An Arizona fire department is mourning the loss of a recruit who was killed in an off-duty incident; a man allegedly fired shots into a Valley sports bar before being killed in a shootout; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 21.
1. Rest in peace
Prescott firefighter recruit, Dylan Wallace, was killed in an off-duty incident on May 16, the fire department said.
2. Diddy sex trafficking trial
Prosecutors introduced a binder of 13 male escorts allegedly hired by Combs, including Ash Armand—a former Gigolos star and convicted killer—prompting 50 Cent to call him out on Instagram.
3. Deadly bar shooting
Police say an intoxicated man who was refused service at the bar near 95th and Peoria Avenues grabbed a gun and fired shots into the business. The suspect was killed during a shootout with armed bystanders who were in the parking lot.
4. Special election results
The cities of Glendale and Goodyear held special elections and, on May 20, results became available. Ballots were mailed out on April 23 for both cities.
5. DOJ retracts Biden administration's findings
The DOJ had previously accused Phoenix Police of excessive violence, racial discrimination, and violating residents' rights.
Today's weather
Here comes the heat! We'll be back in triple digits on Wednesday in the Valley, with a high near 103°F.