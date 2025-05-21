Expand / Collapse search

Arizona firefighter recruit dies; deadly shooting at Valley sports bar l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 21, 2025 9:58am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Prescott Fire Department; KSAZ-TV)

An Arizona fire department is mourning the loss of a recruit who was killed in an off-duty incident; a man allegedly fired shots into a Valley sports bar before being killed in a shootout; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 21.

1. Rest in peace

Featured

Prescott firefighter recruit killed in off-duty incident
article

Prescott firefighter recruit killed in off-duty incident

Prescott firefighter recruit, Dylan Wallace, was killed in an off-duty incident on May 16, the fire department said.

2. Diddy sex trafficking trial

Featured

Reality star-turned-killer named in Diddy trial as 50 Cent weighs in
article

Reality star-turned-killer named in Diddy trial as 50 Cent weighs in

Prosecutors introduced a binder of 13 male escorts allegedly hired by Combs, including Ash Armand—a former Gigolos star and convicted killer—prompting 50 Cent to call him out on Instagram.

3. Deadly bar shooting

Featured

Intoxicated man fired shots into Peoria sports bar, police say
article

Intoxicated man fired shots into Peoria sports bar, police say

Police say an intoxicated man who was refused service at the bar near 95th and Peoria Avenues grabbed a gun and fired shots into the business. The suspect was killed during a shootout with armed bystanders who were in the parking lot.

4. Special election results

Featured

Goodyear, Glendale special election results released
article

Goodyear, Glendale special election results released

The cities of Glendale and Goodyear held special elections and, on May 20, results became available. Ballots were mailed out on April 23 for both cities.

5. DOJ retracts Biden administration's findings

Featured

DOJ closes investigation into Phoenix Police Department
article

DOJ closes investigation into Phoenix Police Department

The DOJ had previously accused Phoenix Police of excessive violence, racial discrimination, and violating residents' rights.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: 100-degree temps sticking around in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: 100-degree temps sticking around in Phoenix

Here comes the heat! We'll be back in triple digits on Wednesday in the Valley, with a high near 103°F.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews