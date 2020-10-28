Arizona firewood business sees more customers as weather cools

It doesn’t take much of a dip in the weather to have hot desert dwellers crave a crackling fire in their homes.

Within a week, the Valley experienced a major drop in temperatures, from triple digits to low 70s.

Jake Berry with Berry Bros. Firewood Co. and his sister Summer are glad to see the uptick in their family firewood business in east Phoenix.

The Berry family knows temperatures are headed up again, but say a new popular trend has helped keep things going when winter is slow to visit the Valley.

The trend: Pizza ovens heated by burning wood. He says this trend has kept their business booming when it's not cold out.

When even cooler temperatures arrive in November, the Berry family expects business to be even busier.

