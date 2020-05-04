Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: Barbers and salons to reopen May 8, restaurant dine-in operations return May 11

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ducey: Arizona headed in the right direction

During Monday's news conference, Gov. Ducey said Arizona is "headed in the right direction" in terms of the pandemic, with a downward trajectory of flu and COVID-like illnesses, as well as a downward trajectory of positive COVID-19 tests and expanded testing availability.

Reopening plans announced for salons

During the news conference, Gov. Ducey provided information on when salons, barbershops, and restaurants can resume operations, on a day when non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen in Arizona to a limited degree.

On April 29, Gov. Ducey announced that Arizona's stay-at-home order, which took effect on March 31, will be extended to May 15.

"We’re going to return to physical health and economic health the Arizona way," Gov. Ducey said, during a news conference on April 29. "It will be gradual and phased in."

Elective surgeries have resumed, starting on May 1. 1,090 establishments were declared eligible to resume surgeries, according to Gov. Ducey.

On Monday, retailers not classified as an essential business were allowed to operate through delivery service and other means that do not entail in-store sales.

On May 8, non-essential retailers can sell items to customers in-store. Barbers and salons will also be allowed to reopen on that date. These establishments will have to implement health protection measures and CDC guidelines, including reduced capacity and comprehensive sanitation protocols.

In addition, salons and barbershops will have to provide cloth face coverings for employees and visitors to wear, and they are being asked to operate on an appointment-only basis to manage occupancy levels. Meanwhile, waiting areas and service areas should provide for appropriate physical distancing.

Restaurants allowed to resume dine-in operations

Meanwhile, dine-in services at restaurants will be allowed to resume on May 11, with certain health protection guidelines in place, such as limiting dining parties to no more than 10 people, operating at a reduced capacity, and implement symptom screening for employees prior to the start of their work shift.

In addition, restaurants are asked to continue to provide delivery or curbside service, implement comprehensive sanitation protocols, and limit areas that are conducive to congregating.

Plans for gyms and pools will be announced at a later time, according to Gov. Ducey.

Expanded testing, contact tracing

The news conference on Monday also happened after the first weekend of a COVID-19 testing blitz. During Monday's news conference, Gov. Ducey announced that more positive cases of COVID-19 will be reported as a result of more people getting tested. In addition, the state government has a goal to increase testing at long-term care facilities, as well as for inmates and correctional officers at correctional facilities

Gov. Ducey also said, during the news conference, that more information on a contact tracing program will be released later by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

