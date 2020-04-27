Gov. Ducey announces COVID-19 testing blitz in Arizona

article

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Monday a testing blitz for COVID-19 over three weekends.

In a statement posted to the Arizona Department of Health Services website, it was announced that AZDHS has partnered up with healthcare providers across the state for an effort called Arizona Testing Blitz, with a goal of testing 10,000 to 20,000 Arizonans for COVID-19, every Saturday, starting on May 2.

"We know that rapidly identifying cases, conducting case follow-up, and performing contact tracing will help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in our communities,” said AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ, in the statement.

According to the statement, testing sites across the state will provide drive-thru or onsite testing as part of the blitz. Tests will be available for anyone who thinks they have been exported to and could be infected with COVID-19, and will be based on criteria set by each testing site.

State officials say various groups including Banner Health and Walgreens, are taking part in the testing blitz.

Additional resources

Arizona Testing Blitz

azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

