Banner Health opens new COVID-19 testing site at Arizona State Fairgrounds

Banner Health announced on April 27 that they are opening a new coronavirus testing site at the Arizona State Fairgrounds and are expanding their current capacity from 4,000 appointments to 13,500.

The new collection site would be Banner's largest testing area and will accomodate people without vehicles.

In a statement, Banner said they are also adding lanes to their current existing sites and opening up two other locations in Fort Collins, Colorado and Greeley, Colorado.

Walk-ins are not accepted; anyone interested in being tested can call Banner Health at 1-844-549-1851 to be screened and scheduled for an appointment.

Banner warns that anyone who does not have an appointment will be asked to leave in order to conduct a phone screening first.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

