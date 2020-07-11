Arizona Gov. Ducey: State receiving 361 cases of Remdesivir

article

On July 11, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced that the state will receive cases of a promising antiviral drug that Gov. Ducey says has shown to lessen the effects of COVID-19.

In a series of tweets made to his verified Twitter page, Gov. Ducey said the state is receiving 361 cases of Remdesivir.

"The shipment will bolster state supplies with added capacity to treat thousands of additional patients, if needed," wrote Gov. Ducey.

In a story reported by FOX television station KDFW-TV in Dallas, Texas, a report from Baylor Scott & White Health shows Remdesivir decreased the odds of a COVID-19 patient passing away from the illness by about 62%. The Texas hospital is one of 180 hospitals participating in a worldwide Gilead Sciences study of Remdesivir.

Gov. Ducey's announcement came on a day when Arizona health officials reported 3,038 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 119,930, and the death toll stands at 2,150.

