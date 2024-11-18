Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visiting the border on Nov. 18

The Brief Gov. Katie Hobbs will visit the southern border on Nov. 18. Hobbs is expected to promise a renewed effort to secure the border. The Arizona National Guard will reportedly be sent to border communities.



Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is heading to the border on Monday to make a major announcement.

During a news conference on Nov. 18, Hobbs is expected to promise a crackdown on drug trafficking and a renewed effort to secure the border.

Hobbs will meet with Border Patrol at the Nogales Port of Entry. The Arizona National Guard will reportedly be sent to border communities to help crackdown on fentanyl smugglers as part of "Operation Secure," which was unveiled last year at about the same time the Biden administration closed the Lukeville Port of Entry.

Republican leaders are calling Hobbs' border visit too little, too late.

"We've tried everything we can to pass laws to enforce the federal laws that are not being enforced. Well, now they're saying, 'Hey, we're going to enforce the federal laws.' So it's, you know, she's kind of irrelevant in a way. And quite frankly, the bill, the proposition we just passed off the ballot, in a way, is irrelevant because President Trump, the federal government, is actually going to enforce the law," Arizona State Senate President Warren Peterson said.

Proposition 314, also known as the "Secure the Border Act," was passed by voters in the general election. The measure allows local police to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering Arizona from Mexico.

Hobbs is scheduled to speak at around 11 a.m. You can watch the news conference live in the video player at the top of this story.