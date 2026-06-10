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Arizona governor Katie Hobbs reaches budget deal with lawmakers

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Politics
Published June 10, 2026 8:09 AM MST
Published June 10, 2026 8:09 AM MST
AZ Gov. Hobbs, state lawmakers reach budget deal
AZ Gov. Hobbs, state lawmakers reach budget deal

AZ Gov. Hobbs, state lawmakers reach budget deal

Governor Katie Hobbs and state lawmakers say they have reached a budget deal, but the deal will mean no changes for the state's controversial Empowerment Scholarship Account program. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

The Brief

    • Governor Katie Hobbs and Arizona state lawmakers have reached a deal on the budget.
    • The budget deal includes a moratorium on data center tax breaks, and cuts to all non-public safety state agencies.
    • No changes are being made to the state's controversial Empowerment Scholarship Account.

PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs and state lawmakers say they have reached a budget deal for Arizona.

By the numbers:

Some concessions were made on both sides, as the Republicans are in control of the State Legislature while the governor is a Democrat.

The $18.3 billion plan adopts the federal tax cuts put in place by President Donald Trump. Adopting the cuts means no one will have to refile their taxes. The bill also includes a three-year moratorium on tax breaks for data centers, while construction on those facilities can continue.

All state agencies, except for public safety, will have to cut spending by 2.5%.

Meanwhile, the controversial Empowerment Scholarship Account, also known as the school voucher program, will remain in place, and no changes are being made to that. However. Two groups are working to get competing propositions on the ballot this year, which could impact that program in the future.

What's next:

Vote on this bill could come as early as June 11. The state was facing a June 30th deadline to approve a state budget.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10's Irene Snyder.

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