Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona grandparents raising their grandchildren receiving much needed help from Duet

By
Published 
Family
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona grandparents raising their grandchildren receiving much needed help from Duet

Grandparents raising their grandchildren are getting some much-needed help as a donation drive is being held, hoping to help with school supplies.

"These are older adults who have now been raising a family a second time around, so there's always a financial burden," says Patricia Dominguez, director of Kinship Care Services at Duet.

This summer, Duet, a nonprofit that helps promote health and well-being through needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers, and grand families, is looking to equip 150 grandchildren with school supplies and clothing to make sure they're ready for the next school year.

Dominguez says there are thousands of grandparents in Arizona raising their grandchildren for various reasons.

"The top three reasons we are seeing we are seeing is substance abuse, incarceration, and mental illness. There's domestic violence, teen pregnancy, deportation, and sometimes death," she explained.

One of the grandparents benefiting from this school supply drive is Cecilia Martinez. She's been raising her 15-year-old granddaughter since she was born.

"It's been a struggle, but a blessing to be able to take care of my granddaughter," Martinez said, and with this help from Duet, she can focus on other challenges.

"You have to make a lot of adjustments. I know you have to be out, and it's hard being a grandparent and being the parent and I have to talk to her about that all the time, especially now that she's a teenager," she said.

How can you help? The organization is looking for backpacks, clothing, and gift cards.

The easiest way to get involved is to go to Duet's Amazon wishlist. Donations can also be dropped off at the Duet offices.

The drive runs through July 8.

More information can be found here: https://duetaz.org/