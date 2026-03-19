Arizona gun safety bill for schools; heat wave continues | Nightly Roundup

From an Arizona gun safety bill mandating firearm safety in schools to the record heat wave; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 19, 2026.

1. Proposed Arizona law mandates gun safety training

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2. Record heat wave hits Phoenix early

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3. Tribal leader removed after special investigation

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4. Ramadan display on 'A' Mountain vandalized

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5. Dayo app uses financial rewards to help parents limit children's social media use

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