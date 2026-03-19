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Arizona gun safety bill for schools; heat wave continues | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 19, 2026 7:02pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an Arizona gun safety bill mandating firearm safety in schools to the record heat wave; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 19, 2026.

1. Proposed Arizona law mandates gun safety training

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Arizona gun safety bill for schools sparks heated debate at State Capitol
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Arizona gun safety bill for schools sparks heated debate at State Capitol

Arizona lawmakers are weighing SB 1424, which mandates firearm safety classes in K-12 schools. While some call it common sense, critics argue it shifts responsibility away from gun owners.

2. Record heat wave hits Phoenix early

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Phoenix prepares for heat rescues during earliest heat wave on record
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Phoenix prepares for heat rescues during earliest heat wave on record

Crews are urging hikers to hydrate as record-breaking winter temperatures trigger an early activation of Phoenix heat response protocols.

3. Tribal leader removed after special investigation

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White Mountain Apache Chair terminated after special investigation into 'credible' allegations of misconduct
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White Mountain Apache Chair terminated after special investigation into 'credible' allegations of misconduct

The White Mountain Apache Tribal Council voted unanimously to remove Chairman Kasey Velasquez following allegations of sexual harassment. Jerome Kasey has been sworn in as the new leader.

4. Ramadan display on 'A' Mountain vandalized

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Tempe denounces vandalism of Ramadan display on 'A' Mountain
article

Tempe denounces vandalism of Ramadan display on 'A' Mountain

Tempe Police are investigating after an Islamic display that was put on "A" Mountain during the month of Ramadan was vandalized.

5. Dayo app uses financial rewards to help parents limit children's social media use

Can cash incentives keep kids off social media?

Can cash incentives keep kids off social media?

Forget the chores or the vegetable standoff. The real battle in American living rooms is now getting your kids off their smartphone. Now a new app from tech startup Dayo is offering a different incentive: cold, hard cash.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/19/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/19/26

The heat wave is expected to peak today and Friday, with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect across the state through Sunday night.

Get the Full Forecast

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