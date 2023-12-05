Arizona high school coach arrested, accused of juvenile sexual abuse

A Yavapai County man has been arrested amid allegations involving sexual abuse of a juvenile.

In a statement released on Nov. 30, officials with the Camp Verde Marshal's Office say 43-year-old David Castillo is accused of sexual abuse. An investigation into the case began after officials received a report of possible sexual abuse of a juvenile on Nov. 13.

"Due to the nature of the allegations, the Camp Verde Marshal's Office will continue researching potential victims from Mr. Castillo's past, stretching back over 10 years," read a portion of the statement.

In a separate statement released on Dec. 1, Camp Verde Unified School District Superintendent Steve Hicks said that Castillo was Camp Verde High School's former head boys' and girls' cross country coach.

"Upon receiving a report of the alleged conduct, the Camp Verde Unified School District immediately contacted local law enforcement," read a portion of the statement. "The alleged incident did not take place on school grounds. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot share further details at this time."

In his statement, Hicks said that Castillo has been informed that he will not be allowed on school property, and is prohibited from contacting students.