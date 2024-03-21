Arizona homeowner wants to turn home into online gun store

A North Phoenix neighborhood might soon become the site of a business that sells guns.

The business is called King Tactical, and a homeowner in the area of 32nd Street and Union Hills has applied for a new permit from the city.

King Tactical’s owner says it will be a mostly online store, with a few pick-up orders now and then, and security systems all around. All customers will also be vetted by a federal background check.

Some residents in the area, however, are still a bit nervous about the plan.

"Who wants to have a person selling guns in the backyard?" said one neighbor, identified only as ‘Dennis.’

Dennis lives in the home to the back. He’s all for someone making a living in a legal, responsible way, but doesn’t think a gun store down the street from an elementary school is the best idea.

"If there’s [gun transactions] here and there, that’s not an image that you want your elementary school kid to see," said Dennis.

We spoke with King Tactical’s founders, John Shaw and Ryan Zillioux, on the phone.

"I don’t really understand where they’re getting. I’m not sure what’s going on in their heads," said Shaw.

"It seems like they’re scared that it’s going to be a lot bigger than what is going to be,’ said Zillioux.

Neighbos have suggested other options, such as moving the business to a more commercial area that is located a few blocks away.

Shaw, however, is standing his ground.

"Very low overhead and things like that. If we become successful - you know, that’s the plan of any business - we would love to be in a brick and mortar store."

Many neighbors, meanwhile, aren’t backing down, and several are posting flyers that read ‘Say No to Rezoning,’

Dennis, for one, plans to attend the zoning hearing, which is set to be held virtually at 9:00 a.m. on April 4.

"And I know he’s gonna do everything he can to protect us and protect the neighborhood, but in the end, it’s just not the right business for a neighborhood," said Dennis.