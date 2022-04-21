Arizona House speaker gets JFK Profile in Courage award

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
16
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
High Wind Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Arizona House speaker gets JFK Profile in Courage award

By Bob Christie
Published 
Updated 6:24PM
Arizona Politics
Associated Press

AZ lawmaker receives JFK Profile in Courage award

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers is being recognized for dismissing efforts by Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani to overturn the 2020 election results in our state.

PHOENIX - Arizona's Republican House speaker on Thursday was named one of five recipients of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award for his refusal to consider overturning the 2020 election results despite massive pressure from former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers rebuffed repeated direct efforts by Trump, his attorney Rudy Giuliani and others to overturn results that saw President Joe Biden narrowly defeat Trump in Arizona. Trump and Giuliani urged Bowers in a phone call to retroactively change Arizona law to allow the Legislature to choose a different slate of presidential electors than those picked by the voters.

"I am very grateful for this honor yet cannot help but feel undeserving of it," Bowers said in a statement. "Honoring my oath and the people’s choices at the ballot box are not heroic acts — they are the least that Arizonans should expect from the people elected to serve them."

The award created by Kennedy's family in 1989 is designed "to recognize and celebrate the quality of political courage that he admired most," and is given each year to one or more political figures.

All but Zelenskyy were honored for standing up to pressure from Trump and his supporters who alleged without evidence that he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden because of election fraud. Benson and Moss were targets of vicious attacks for their work on the election.

The awards will be presented at a May 22 ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.