Arizona Humane Society: 227 rabbits and bunnies seized from Gilbert home

Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say they and Gilbert Police officers removed hundreds of rabbits from a Gilbert home, almost exactly one year after 166 rabbits were removed from the same home.

According to a statement released by Bretta Nelson with AHS on the afternoon of August 5, the rabbits were removed from a property near Warner and Gilbert Roads, and 227 rabbits were found living in horrific conditions, having been kept in a shed with inches of feces covering the cages, as well as lacking basic medical care.

"Of the 227 rabbits, approximately 101 are babies," read a portion of the statement. Two of the babies reportedly passed away, while another rabbit suffered significant injuries.

AHS officials say an 11-member rescue team, along with Gilbert Police, spent nearly five hours removing the animals. The rabbits were taken to AHS, where its medical team will examine the animals. The animals have been placed in a 10-day confiscate hold. An investigation by Gilbert Police is ongoing.

Similar incident happened in 2019

As mentioned above, AHS officials say almost exactly a year ago, 166 rabbits were removed from the same property. At the time, investigators say it took them five hours to remove all of the rabbits.

At the time, rescuers said the rabbits were in a shed with six to eight inches of feces stacked on top of one another. As a result, they were all in extremely poor health.

"I've been doing this job for six years and it is one of the worst hoarding cases I've ever seen," said Ruthie Jesus with the Arizona Humane Society.

At the time, AHS rescuers said the rabbits were bred as a hobby to sell and to butchers for meat.

