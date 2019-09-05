Arizona Humane Society rescues 166 rabbits living in 'horrific conditions' at Gilbert home

article

The Arizona Humane Society says it assisted police in the rescue of 166 rabbits who were living in "horrific conditions" at a Gilbert home.

On August 23, AHS assisted Gilbert police on an animal cruelty case at a home near Gilbert and Warner Roads involving 166 rabbits who were living in unsanitary conditions and were lacking basic medical care.

Photo: AHS

AHS says the rabbits were kept in a shed in cages covered in feces and many of the rabbits were suffering from ear infections, hair loss, ocular and nasal discharge and open wounds.

The rabbits' owner was breeding them to sell and potentially butcher for meat, according to AHS.

AHS says it spent more than five hours removing the rabbits from the home and transferring them to the humane society. Once there, the rabbits were given medical exams and they were housed in air-conditioned kennels.

(Photo: AHS)

Advertisement

One of the rabbits did not survive, but the remaining 165 have since been receiving medical care and are expected to make a full recovery.

AHS has been awarded custody of the rabbits and will begin spaying and neutering the animals.

The rabbits will likely be up for adoption beginning next week.

If you are interested in adoption, you're asked to call the humane society at 602-997-7585, ext. 3800.