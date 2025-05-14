Arizona lawmakers discuss Indigenous child safety issues after tragic case of Emily Pike

The Brief A discussion at the Arizona State Capitol centered around finding solutions for missing Indigenous children. Tribal members and family of Emily Pike were there asking for answers as to how her case ended with her tragic death. Lawmakers are aiming to tackle group home regulations to prevent similar situations from happening again.



Arizona lawmakers met today at the State Capitol to figure out how to improve group home regulations when it comes to missing Indigenous kids.

The conversation was centered around 14-year-old Emily Pike.

She disappeared from a Mesa group home and was found dismembered earlier this year.

Why you should care:

This was the start of a conversation to find out how exactly we got to this situation.

It lasted over two hours.

What they're saying:

"We all failed her; the system, family, tribe, all jurisdictions, federal, state, tribal," said Emily's uncle, Allred Pike Jr.

The San Carlos Apache tribe continues to mourn her tragic death.

What we know:

Emily Pike was listed as a runaway from a group home in Mesa.

Leaders of the tribe say they were never notified and a missing persons alert never went out.

Her body was found dismembered near Globe in February.

"She was discarded like she didn't matter. Trash bags, dismembered, tossed on the side of the road like she didn't matter. My message is she does matter. And the person that did it, I pray that the time is coming for him, that they go catch him," said Pike Jr.

The other side:

On Wednesday, lawmakers heard from Emily's uncle, tribal representatives and law enforcement, who all agree more should be done.

"I want to learn and adopt best practices so that communications flow from this between group homes and the tribes and I will do everything in my power to do what's right by her an no one should lose a child," said Sen. Wendy Rogers.

The committee said they are dedicated to find solutions to ensure what happened to Emily never happens again.

Dig deeper:

Questions were raised as to why Emily was placed in the group home.

"Was there any specific reasoning in placing her in Tribal DCS but off tribal land?"

"We don't make that decision in law enforcement. That's totally up to social services."

"She was living in a home that was licensed by DCS, but she was placed there by the tribe."

"So who had jurisdiction, that's my question"

"The tribe had jurisdiction over her case so it was heard in tribal court"

What's next:

Emily's uncle says today's overall discussion is a step in the right direction.

"We need to ask these questions," he said. "All the way back from the beginning to when she was removed from the home until when she went missing, and then the investigative part, from that point on as well to where they found her body, you know, that whole process needs to be reviewed," said Pike Jr.

What you can do:

The tribe and FBI are offering a combined $150,000 reward for information leading to Emily's killer.