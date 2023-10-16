Arizona legislative committee to discuss the state's gas blend amid high prices

Gas prices in Arizona are among the highest in the entire country. However, some state lawmakers are hoping to get to the bottom of why that is the case.

On the afternoon of Oct. 16, the Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Air Quality and Energy will discuss re-writing the blend requirements as a way to ease prices. The meeting is set to start at 3:00 p.m., and members of the public can stream the meeting on the Arizona State Legislature's website.

Even if the committee approves any changes, it's not clear when a vote would take place, or what new blends of gas would be approved for use.