Arizona man accused of shooting, killing infant daughter in front of girl's mother

The Brief Adam Montoya, 27, is accused of shooting and killing his 1-year-old daughter in Show Low. Authorities say the shooting happened in front of the child's mother. Montoya is being held on a $1 million bond.



A grand jury has indicted an Arizona man who allegedly shot and killed his 1-year-old daughter in front of the girl's mother.

Adam Montoya, 27, was arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened at a home in Show Low. He is accused of second-degree murder and child abuse. Montoya is being held on a $1 million bond.

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that on February 3, Montoya shot his infant daughter with an AR-15 rifle in front of the child’s mother, resulting in the baby’s death," the Navajo County Attorney's Office said in a news release. "Officers with the Show Low Police Department, along with Timber Mesa Fire and Medical, responded to the shooting. Emergency personnel transported the infant to Summit Regional Medical Center in Show Low, where life-saving measures were attempted but the child was pronounced dead."

What's next:

A pre-trial conference and release hearing for the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 6 in Navajo County Superior Court.

Map of Show Low