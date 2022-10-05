Expand / Collapse search

Arizona man sentenced to nearly 2 decades in prison for selling fentanyl that killed a young man

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison after he sold fentanyl to a young man who died from an overdose, says a news release from the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona on Oct. 5.

Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, is facing 17 years in prison and will be on supervised release for five years once he's out.

"Gomez previously pleaded guilty to Distribution of a Controlled Substance connected to the overdose death of a young man in December 2019. The Court also ordered Gomez to pay $12,727 in restitution to the decedent’s family as compensation for expenses related to the young man’s funeral and burial," the news release read.

In the winter of 2019, Gomez sold the victim 6 pills containing fentanyl for $90.

"As part of the law enforcement investigation into Gomez, agents witnessed him selling drugs to two other customers. When Gomez was arrested, he had 462 fentanyl pills and a handgun inside his vehicle. During a search of his residence, agents found drugs of various types, four additional firearms, multiple cellular telephones, and $10,625 in drug proceeds," authorities detailed.

The Oro Valley Police Department, the Tucson Police Department, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration handled this investigation.

Fears of Fentanyl: Legalized test strip distribution underway in Arizona as synthetic opioid crisis rages on
article

Fears of Fentanyl: Legalized test strip distribution underway in Arizona as synthetic opioid crisis rages on

Fentanyl test strips are helping those battling addictions keep away from the deadly synthetic opioid, which is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. We take a look at how these strips work and why they're important in the fight against the drug trafficked mainly from the southern border.

K-9 helps Cottonwood Police find 100K fentanyl pills during traffic stop; suspect arrested
article

K-9 helps Cottonwood Police find 100K fentanyl pills during traffic stop; suspect arrested

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Pedro Martinez-Perez, was arrested and booked into Yavapai County Jail. He is accused of multiple drug charges.

More than 8 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona during nationwide operation
article

More than 8 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona during nationwide operation

Most of the seizures in Arizona are reportedly linked to the two primary Mexican drug cartels responsible for trafficking fentanyl into the United States: the Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation cartels.