Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Superior, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Globe/Miami, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, West Pinal County, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau

Arizona mom sentenced for running over girl at Peoria park

By
Updated  June 14, 2025 4:44pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Brandie Gotch article

Brandie Gotch

The Brief

    • Brandie Gotch, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving her truck through a park and running over a 12-year-old girl.
    • Gotch pleaded guilty to aggravated assault following the February 2024 incident, which happened at Westgreen Park, located near 87th Avenue and Butler Drive.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Valley woman will spend a decade in prison for driving a pickup truck through a Peoria park and running over a girl.

The backstory:

In February 2024, authorities say 31-year-old Brandie Gotch's children were fighting with each other at Westgreen Park, located near 87th Avenue and Butler Drive.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says other children were "egging" on Gotch's kids. The incident was also reportedly recorded. 

When Gotch got to the park to pick up her children, she got into an altercation with other kids.

"While walking them back to her truck, a boy on the playground called her a name," MCAO said. "Gotch went over to him and started pulling him by his hair. A second boy called her a name, and she chased him around the park with a stick."

MCAO says Gotch then got into her truck, and drove toward a boy and his sister.

"He was able to jump out of the way, but his sister’s leg was run over," MCAO said. "Gotch kept driving through the park where more than a dozen other children were at the time, including some who had to run to get out of the truck’s path."

Related

Arizona mom yelled, 'I am going to kill you,' as she drove through park, tried to run over kids: police
article

Arizona mom yelled, 'I am going to kill you,' as she drove through park, tried to run over kids: police

A Peoria mother is accused of attempted murder after police say she drove her pickup truck through a Peoria park, running over a child.

Gotch fled the park but was tracked down and arrested at her home. She later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

What they're saying:

"This could have been a much more tragic situation; thankfully the worst injury in this was a sprained ankle and some bad scrapes and bruises," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "Even when angry or frustrated, it’s up to adults to act like adults. It is never okay to take to take our rage out on a kid."

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a news release from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and a previous FOX 10 report on March 1, 2024. 

Crime and Public SafetyPeoriaNews