Arizona mother decapitated; armed thieves caught on camera: this week's top stories

From an Arizona woman allegedly being killed and decapitated by her own son, to armed thieves stealing a man's truck from his driveway, here are this week's top stories.

1. Arizona mother decapitated by her son hours before her surprise birthday party, police say

2. Armed thieves caught on video stealing Arizona man's truck

3. Verizon outage update: Service 'fully restored' after network disruptions

4. October Social Security payment schedule: Here’s when beneficiaries will get their checks

5. Bus crash on I-10 leaves 17 people injured, 1 dead

6. Dockworker strike has people in Phoenix panic buying at the grocery store

7. Denzel Washington ‘screamed’ at Diddy during an all-night party in 2003 before ‘storming out’: report

8. Woman arrested after fentanyl was found in her luggage at Sky Harbor: Phoenix PD

9. Phoenix Police respond to 2 dogs chained outside in record-breaking heat, owner charged with felonies

10. 'Totally my bad': Teen admits to cutting off tanker truck, causing chemical spill that killed 5