Arizona mother decapitated; armed thieves caught on camera: this week's top stories

A mother decapitated; video captures armed thieves | Crime Files
In this week's Crime Files, we're looking back at a report of a son in Glendale being accused of killing and decapitating his mother. Another story we're looking at is when armed thieves were caught on Ring video stealing a Maricopa County man's truck right out from his driveway.
From an Arizona woman allegedly being killed and decapitated by her own son, to armed thieves stealing a man's truck from his driveway, here are this week's top stories.
1. Arizona mother decapitated by her son hours before her surprise birthday party, police say
Featured
A woman's decapitated body was found inside a Glendale home and her son was arrested in connection to the gruesome death, police said.
2. Armed thieves caught on video stealing Arizona man's truck
Featured
A west Valley man saw an alert on his phone that his truck had been opened without the key. When he looked at his Ring video, he saw armed thieves in his driveway hours before who ended up stealing his truck.
3. Verizon outage update: Service 'fully restored' after network disruptions
Featured
A widespread Verizon outage that began Monday morning seemed to be clearing up by late afternoon, not long after Verizon said there was "progress" toward restoring calls and texts.
4. October Social Security payment schedule: Here’s when beneficiaries will get their checks
Featured
Here is the October Social Security payment schedule for retirement, disability, and survivor beneficiaries.
5. Bus crash on I-10 leaves 17 people injured, 1 dead
Featured
A bus crash prompted a massive response by the Phoenix Fire Department as one person was killed and 17 were injured.
6. Dockworker strike has people in Phoenix panic buying at the grocery store
Featured
The dock worker strike could have wide-ranging effects and panic buyers are stocking up on goods like people did during the pandemic.
7. Denzel Washington ‘screamed’ at Diddy during an all-night party in 2003 before ‘storming out’: report
Featured
In 2003, Denzel Washington reportedly confronted Sean "Diddy" Combs at a party hosted by the now-disgraced music mogul over alleged disrespect.
8. Woman arrested after fentanyl was found in her luggage at Sky Harbor: Phoenix PD
Featured
Phoenix Police say they have arrested a woman after fentanyl was found in her luggage at Sky Harbor.
9. Phoenix Police respond to 2 dogs chained outside in record-breaking heat, owner charged with felonies
Featured
The Valley was experiencing record-breaking heat last week when two Phoenix Police Officers received an emergency priority one call for two animals in distress.
10. 'Totally my bad': Teen admits to cutting off tanker truck, causing chemical spill that killed 5
Featured
A 17-year-old girl said she wasn't aware that she cut off a tanker truck on an Illinois highway, causing it to jackknife and spill caustic ammonia. Five people died from exposure.