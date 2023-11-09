Arizona mother found guilty of murder and child abuse 10 years after her daughter's death

10 years after the death of a 16-month-old child in Arizona, the child's mother was found guilty of killing the child.

According to a statement released on Nov. 9 by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, a jury has found Denise Janelle Snow-Ingram guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse.

The child, according to officials, was 16 months old at the time of her death in July 2013.

"A medical expert who reviewed the case determined the child died of malnutrition and was suffering from Rickets, a disease caused by a lack of Vitamin D," read a portion of the statement.

According to information released by officials with Arizona's Child Protective Services in 2013, the incident happened in Phoenix. The CPS, according to the Associated Press, was replaced by the Arizona Department of Child Safety in 2014.

Officials said during Snow-Ingram's trial, prosecutors were able to prove that Snow-Ingram "intentionally fed her daughter an inadequate diet and deprived her of any medical care."

"Although she was 16-months old at the time of her death, the child weighed less than nine pounds," read a portion of the statement.

Snow-Ingram, according to the statement, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19, 2024. Officials say she is facing anywhere from 23 years to life in prison.

As for the child's father, officials with MCAO said he was sentenced to prison for manslaughter and child abuse in 2022. Information released by CPS identified the father as Ernest Ingram.