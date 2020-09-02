Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Arizona National Guard troops return home from mission in Wisconsin

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Photo Courtesy: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS))

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona National Guard say about 150 of their soldiers have returned to Arizona following a deployment to Wisconsin.

FOX 10 first reported on the deployment on August 27, which happened amid escalating racial tensions following the police shooting of a Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

At the time, officials say about 150 members of the 850th Military Police Battalion will be deployed Wisconsin to support the state in the wake of civil unrest, following a request from Wisconsin officials.

"Arizona was one of three states which provided Guardsmen to surge law enforcement capacity in Kenosha, Wisconsin and assist with providing a safe environment in which citizens could freely exercise their Constitutional rights," read a portion of a statement released on September 2.

The soldiers, according to officials, returned earlier on September 2.

Shooting of Blake sparked deadly protests in Wisconsin

The shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, which happened on August 23 and months after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in nearby Minnesota, sparked renewed national controversy over police use of force and racial inequality, It also sparked protests in various cities, including in Kenosha.

Two protesters have been shot to death in Kenosha, and the suspect, identified as a juvenile by police in Antioch, Illinois, has been arrested.

While authorities in Antioch did not identify the suspect due to age, FOX News has identified the suspect as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.