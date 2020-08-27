AZ National Guard troops deployed to Wisconsin amid deadly protests following police shooting of Jacob Blake

Officials with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's office announced on August 27 that Arizona National Guard troops will be deployed to Wisconsin amid escalating tensions following the police shooting of a Black man, as well as the deaths of two protesters in the aftermath of the shooting.

Deployment follows request from Wisconsin

According to the statement, over 150 members of the 850th Military Police Battalion will be deployed Wisconsin to support the state in the wake of civil arrest.

"Arizona is one of three states sending personnel to Wisconsin, which are expected to arrive tomorrow, Friday, August 28," read a portion of the statement.

Troops from out of state are mobilized under "State Active Duty Status," and not "Federal Status," meaning they are under the control of Wisconsin's Adjutant General during mobilization, but under their respective state's administration control.

"We're also very supportive of all of those who feel they want to peacefully demonstrate, and we urge continued peaceful demonstration, but we also don't understand that there are people who are coming here into the area with the intent to destroy property and to ruin lives, and those are the people that we need to all work together to keep them out of this community and keep them from doing the harm that they're intending," said Mag. General Paul Knapp, who is Wisconsin's Adjutant General.

Advertisement

Earlier on August 27, the Arizona National Guard tweeted the hashtag #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere.

Shooting of Wisconsin Black man sparked deadly protests in Wisconsin

The shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which happened on August 23 and months after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in nearby Minnesota, has sparked renewed national controversy over police use of force and racial inequality, It also sparked protests in various cities, including in Kenosha.

Two protesters have been shot to death in Kenosha, and the suspect, identified as a juvenile by police in Antioch, Illinois, has been arrested.

While authorities in Antioch did not identify the suspect due to age, FOX News has identified the suspect as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse is accused of multiple counts of murder and