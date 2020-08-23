Kenosha police officers shot an individual after responding to a domestic incident near 28th Avenue and 40th Street Sunday evening, Aug. 23. A state of emergency was declared in Kenosha County with a curfew starting at 10:15 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

Police said after the shooting just before 5:15 p.m., officers "provided immediate aid to the person," who was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee by Flight for Life in serious condition.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol "were requested immediately so that the scene could be turned over to an agency other than Kenosha police," a news release from KPD said.

Viewer video shows a man walking around the front of a gray SUV, with two officers follow him with weapons drawn. The man is seen trying to get into driver's seat when an officer is seen grabbing his white tank top. With the man obscured by the vehicle's door, the video shows shots fired.

A witness said a child was in the vehicle at the time.

Police have not confirmed those details.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.