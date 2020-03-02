Arizona officials hold news conference about the coronavirus; state begins testing for COVID-19

New numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 26 people have been tested for the coronavirus. 24 of those people were negative and one is still pending.

The one that was positive was from back in January -- a person who was part of the ASU community who traveled to China before getting sick.

At 2:30 p.m. MST on March 2, Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ were joined by the Director of the Division of Emergency Management Wendy Smith-Reeve, and the director of AHCCCS, Jami Snyder. At the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory in Phoenix, they provided an update on the coronavirus and how the state is preparing for a possible outbreak in the United States.

"Arizona is in good hands and I'm confident in this team's ability to manage the situation," stated Ducey.

The good news is there have been no new cases in Arizona besides the one we reported in January.

There are now nearly 90,000 cases worldwide and 91 in the United States. More than 3,000 have died; six deaths have been in the U.S., specifically in Washington state.

