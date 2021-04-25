Arizona Paralympic Gold Medalist Nick Springer, 35, dies

A paralympic Gold Medalist in the Valley died on April 14.

Nick Springer was a quadruple amputee and competed on the Team USA wheelchair rugby team.

As of Sunday night, there is no cause of death, but his father, Gary Springer, says he believes his death had something to do with his disease, meningitis.

"A remarkable man," says the father of 35-year-old Springer, describing his son who he says lived for helping others.

In 1999, Springer's hands and feet were amputated, but that didn’t stop him from becoming great, getting into quadriplegic wheelchair rugby.

He went on to win multiple Gold Medals, including at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"Even without arms and legs, he never wore prosthetics. He just didn’t like them. They were uncomfortable, they made him bleed. He was amazing. One wouldn’t think that a man with no hands and feet can do anything. He can do anything," his father said.

Springer was generous, he said, adding he wanted to help other disabled people.

"Young people found out they were disabled, to young people in wheelchairs, Nick really thrived on that because he was so positive about it ..." Springer said.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Wheelchair Sports Federation in honor of Springer would be greatly appreciated, his father says.