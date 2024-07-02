'Highly irresponsible and offensive': Arizona Police Association, MCAO respond to DOJ report on Phoenix Police

The Arizona Police Association (APA) and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell held a news conference on July 2 to respond to the Department of Justice's report on the Phoenix Police Department.

In the 126-page report released last month, the DOJ said Phoenix PD discriminates against Black, Hispanic and Native American people, unlawfully detains homeless people and uses excessive force, including unjustified deadly force.

"It is highly irresponsible and offensive for the Department of Justice to make allegations that have zero insight about the incidents they are reporting on," APA President Justin Harris said on July 2.

Following the release of the report, the assistant attorney general said the DOJ's findings revealed what she called "long-standing dysfunction" in the Phoenix Police Department, saying Phoenix PD routinely violated the civil rights of protestors and the homeless, while discriminating against people of color.

"At best, this report is nothing more than a politically-driven document prepared by a federal agency focused on undermining local law enforcement," Mitchell said.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.