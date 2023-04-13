Arizona prison workers arrested in drug smuggling scheme

Expand / Collapse search

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Two employees at Lewis Prison are accused of being part of a scheme to smuggle in drugs.

According to court documents, Wileen Cipriano and Gina Ochoa were contract workers in the commissary.

Ochoa also allegedly admitted to having a romantic relationship with an inmate and picking up money for him.

"Ochoa refused to say what the money was for, only saying, if she tells detectives what the money is for she would only get in more trouble," read a portion of the court documents. 

Cipriano and Ochoa were arrested and are accused of money laundering. Cipriano is also accused of conspiring to bring in contraband.

