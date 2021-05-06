Arizona public land agencies begin implementing fire restrictions

article

State and federal public land management agencies in Arizona are beginning to impose fire restrictions due to hot and dry weather conditions across the state and an increase in fire starts caused by people.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in eastern Arizona announced campfire and smoking restrictions take effect on May 7. The forests’ restrictions include allowing campfires only in designated campgrounds and picnic areas and only in metal grills or metal fire pits provided by the Forest Service.

In the same region, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced it is prohibiting campfires and implementing other so-called Stage One restrictions beginning Friday on land owned and managed by the state in Apache and Navajo counties.

Lands covered by the state agency’s restrictions include state parks, state trust lands and wildlife areas outside incorporated municipalities.

"Even with recent moisture in the area, dry conditions linger and fire activity continues to increase. We need to be proactive and current conditions in the White Mountains region warrant implementation of restrictions at this time," said Fire Management Officer John Truett. "Fire restrictions provide another layer of safety to the public and our wildland firefighters."

