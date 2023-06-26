Arizona ranks among the top states for pedestrian deaths: Here's what you should know

As a woman was crossing the road in Phoenix during the early morning hours of June 26, two cars collided, and somehow, fire officials say the impact struck her, and killed her.

Unfortunately, the incident, which happened in the area of Thomas Road and 16th Street, is not unique in Arizona, with a new national report showing that the Grand Canyon State is among the deadliest states when it comes to pedestrians.

Here's what you should know.

Who published that report you just mentioned?

The figures were compiled by the Governor's Highway Safety Association.

What do the figures show?

The figures show that based on preliminary and adjusted 2022 numbers, Arizona had 307 pedestrian fatalities in 2022, marking an increase of 18.1% from 2021, where there were 260 pedestrian fatalities.

On a per-capita basis, the state has 4.17 pedestrian deaths per every 100,000 Arizonans.

Is Arizona the only state dealing with a pedestrian death problem?

Pedestrian deaths is a national problem, according to the report.

Based on preliminary and adjusted figures in the report, there were 7,508 pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. for 2021. The figures, however, exclude Oklahoma, because the state was not able to provide data.

Since 2010, pedestrian deaths have increased 77%, compared to a 25% increase for all other traffic related deaths, according to the report.

What are Phoenix city officials saying about the numbers?

Kini Knudson, who is the City of Phoenix's Street Transportation Director, said the city's Road Safety Action Plan is well underway, with much more to come.

"Investment and awareness are key factors in this, and we have both of those factors in the City of Phoenix. It's going to take time," said Knudson.

Millions will be invested yearly for things like the HAWK (High Intensity Activated CrossWalk) pedestrian signals, which operates similarly to a streetlight, in an effort to stop drivers for pedestrians.

Despite the investments, it might take years before any benefits, in the form of lower fatalities, can be seen.

"If you start investing in those locations where you have the serious most serious injuries and fatalities, that's our opportunity to drive down these numbers earlier, rather than later," said Knudson.

What are Arizonans saying about pedestrian safety?

Timothy Thompson said people need to slow down.

"You see a lot of that. Got in a wreck myself," said Thompson.

Tyson House, meanwhile, said he never feels safe walking.

"Sometimes, these people don't care about the pedestrians. They got to get where they got to go," said House.

House also said more eduction is needed on the HAWK pedestrian signals, so drivers understand how they work.

"It blinks yellow, then blinks red," said House. "These cars, if they don't see anybody standing there, they [are not] going to stop."