Arizona ranks first for road rage in U.S., report says

A new report says Arizona drivers have the worst road rage in the country.

Forbes Advisor asked 10,000 drivers about things like tailgating and being forced off the road. Arizona reported the highest rate of confrontational drivers.

According to the report, 31.5% of Arizona drivers say that another driver has gotten out of their vehicle to yell or fight. The Grand Canyon State also has the highest percentages of people being blocked from changing lanes, cut off and threatened.

Nearly one-third of Arizona drivers say they've experienced road rage very frequently.

The report says the top reasons for feeling road rage among those surveyed are heavy traffic, stress, running late, anger and fatigue.

Rounding out the top five are Rhode Island, West Virginia, Virginia and Oklahoma.

Drivers in Delaware are the least confrontational, according to the report.