Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Kofa, Central La Paz
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona ranks first for road rage in U.S., report says

By
Published 
Updated 12:22PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A new report says Arizona drivers have the worst road rage in the country.

Forbes Advisor asked 10,000 drivers about things like tailgating and being forced off the road. Arizona reported the highest rate of confrontational drivers.

According to the report, 31.5% of Arizona drivers say that another driver has gotten out of their vehicle to yell or fight. The Grand Canyon State also has the highest percentages of people being blocked from changing lanes, cut off and threatened.

Arizona ranks first in country for road rage: report

Forbes Advisor asked 10,000 drivers about things like tailgating and being forced off the road. Arizona reported the highest rate of confrontational drivers. According to the report, 31.5% of Arizona drivers say that another driver has gotten out of their vehicle to yell or fight. The Grand Canyon State also has the highest percentages of people being blocked from changing lanes, cut off and threatened.

Nearly one-third of Arizona drivers say they've experienced road rage very frequently.

The report says the top reasons for feeling road rage among those surveyed are heavy traffic, stress, running late, anger and fatigue.

Rounding out the top five are Rhode Island, West Virginia, Virginia and Oklahoma.

Drivers in Delaware are the least confrontational, according to the report.