Arizona Rattlers football player dies after being shot in driveway of Phoenix apartments

Phoenix Police say a man has died after he was shot in the driveway of an apartment complex early Friday morning near 44th Street and Thomas Road.

Police say 25-year-old Lance McDowdell was taken to a hospital where he later died.

McDowdell was a defensive lineman on the Arizona Rattlers indoor football team.

Arizona Rattlers statement:

The Arizona Rattlers have learned of the passing of Lance McDowdell.

Lance represented the Rattlers organization with pride and dedication and we send our condolences to his family during this time.

Due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation, the Rattlers will respect the investigation and will not have any further comments until the investigation is completed.

"At this time, detectives have very little to go on. Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish," stated Sgt. Tommy Thompson.