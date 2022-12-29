Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Rep. Lorenzo Sierra diagnosed with prostate cancer

Sierra says he hopes his diagnosis will raise awareness about routine medical care among communities of color, where cancer screening rates are lower.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Arizona State Representative Lorenzo Sierra announced on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Now, the Democrat from Avondale is raising awareness about early detection.

Sierra says that because he was screened early, he has several options for treatment. 

He says he hopes his diagnosis will raise awareness about routine medical care among communities of color, where cancer screening rates are lower.

Sierra says he plans on finishing his last term in office.

