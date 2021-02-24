Arizona reports 1,310 additional coronavirus cases, 43 deaths

Arizona officials on Feb. 24 reported 1,310 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths as coronavirus-related hospitalizations and seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily deaths continued to drop.

The latest figures reported by the state Department of Health Services increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 811,968 cases and 15,693 deaths.

According to data from The COVID-Tracking Project, the rolling average of daily new cases declined over the past two weeks, dropping from 3,169.3 on Feb. 9 to 1,559.7 on Tuesday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 132 to 112.

Hospitalizations also continue to drop, with the state’s coronavirus dashboard reporting 1,449 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday, down from the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In other developments:

— The CVS pharmacy chain said it will on Thursday begin providing coronavirus vaccinations by appointment to eligible populations at eight locations in Arizona under a federal program.

The eight stores are in Apache Junction, Bullhead City, Chandler, Laveen, Phoenix, Surprise, Tucson and Yuma, KSAZ-TV reported.

More CVS locations are expected to open for coronavirus vaccines as more supply is made available.

— Flagstaff plans on March 1 to resume paid parking enforcement that was suspended in early 2020 because of the pandemic.

There will be shortened hours of enforcement, but city officials said parking management is needed to support a vibrant downtown area, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

"With unmanaged parking all day long, we have seen parking become stagnant, and once again there is a need for management. The lack of parking is currently a deterrent for customers looking to support downtown business," Community Investment Director David McIntire said.

