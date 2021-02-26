Arizona reports 1,621 additional COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths

Arizona reported 1,621 additional COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths on Friday as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued to drop.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, 1,354 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds on Thursday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Data from The COVID Tracking Project indicated seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both dropped in the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from nearly 2,759 on Feb. 11 to about 1,530 on Thursday and the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 130 to about 90 during the same period.

Arizona has reported 814,528 cases and 15,897 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

